Michelle Obama to release memoir

Michelle Obama

The favourite former first lady of the United States of America had announced through a post on Instagram that her memoir would be released on November 13, 2018.

Obama had posted the cover of her memoir, Becoming, along with the caption: “Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life. In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story.”

The memoir will be set on Obama’s childhood in the South of Chicago, her educational background, her relationship with former USA president Barack Obama, as well as her time as the first lady. The book also promises unflinching honesty and an in-depth look into Obama’s triumphs and disappointments (which means she might also discuss the results of the 2016 election in her memoir).

Along with an expected national and international book tour (tour dates are still to be released), Obama’s memoir is also set to be released in 24 languages from across the world.

According to Penguin, the company plans to donate one million books in the Obama family’s name to First Book, and Open eBooks, organizations which promote equal access to education by providing books and learning materials to children in need.

