Chiyangwa accused of blackmail and bribery

It doesn’t rain, but it pours for Zimbabwean Football Association president Philip Chiyangwa after allegations of corruption and blackmail against him.

Ex-ZIFA accountant Fabian Venganayi accused Chiyangwa of attempting to bribe and blackmail him in a desperate bid to silence the accountant as a nasty fight with the beleaguered domestic football governing body’s leadership escalates.

Venganayi made the allegations after rubbishing reports by some sections of the local media that he had asked for forgiveness from Chiyangwa, whom he has accused of engaging in corrupt activities since he assumed leadership of domestic football in December 2015.

Zimbabwe Standard reports that the allegations by Venganayi were made in a letter authored on Friday and addressed to Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) acting director general Joseph Muchechetere.

“I’m a principled professional who sticks to what is upright and will not sell my soul no matter how desperate I may be,” said Venganayi in a letter.

“For the record, I have nothing in common with the current ZIFA leadership.

“I have done absolutely nothing wrong to warrant clemency or amnesty from a leadership kicked out from rented premises in Bulawayo.

“I never stole a cent from ZIFA and my conscience is very clear on that one.

“No amount of blackmailing by offering me money will move me from the stance that I have taken… that will not distract us from pursuing the greater good for Zimbabwean football.”

The accountant also wrote to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission three months ago, asking the anti-graft body to investigate Chiyangwa over alleged corrupt activities since he assumed leadership of domestic football.

