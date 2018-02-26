…as he eyes regional market

GOSPEL musician and producer, Forward Mazuruse, did a remix of his chart-topping song, Muneni, with Tanzanian songstress, Betty Barongo, as he seeks to spread his tentacles into the region.

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

The track, off his 2016 album Jesus Is Everything (Jesu Ndiye Zvese), has now been repackaged as Muneni Uko Na Mimi.

“I then decided to rope in Betty Barongo for a Muneni Uko Na Mimi remix of the song, giving it a Shona-Swahili slant. The results have been amazing and we thank God for that positive feedback,” Mazuruse, who runs Revival Studios, said.

The Music for Development Foundation managing director said the duet, which has a top-notch video, was part of efforts to spread into the region.

“We are more that encouraged by the feedback and the song has clocked 3 000 views on Facebook plus over 2 000 and growing views on YouTube. We were video of the week on ZBC-TV two weeks ago and we have also started a Muneni Uko Na Mimi challenge on Facebook with fans recording their sing along clips of the song,” Mazuruse said.

Mazuruse said the video, which was shot in Tanzania, was a worthy investment.

“The music video matches the quality of the song. I had to travel all the way to Tanzania for the video shoot and I must say we invested a lot of effort and resources into it. Gospel music videos are usually boring but this Muneni Uko Na Mimi video you can watch over and over again,” Mazuruse said.

Mazuruse courts Barongo : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...