Poet captures trauma of lost decade

SPOKEN word artist, Batsirai Chigama, is set to launch her debut poetry anthology that reflects on the trauma Zimbabweans have suffered during the country’s lost decade marked by unprecedented political and socio-economic afflictions.

BY TINASHE MUCHURI

The anthology, Gather the Children, will be launched at the Alliance Française on Friday.

Chigama said the country lost a lot during the traumatic period of economic malaise and urged Zimbabweans to rebuild the country in order to gather the children back home.

“So much was lost — artisans, relationships. Zimbabwe must rebuild itself to allow its children to return home, to call this place home once again,” she said.

“Many of us are not here anymore. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, neighbours, why? There has been too much struggle in the last decade, traumatic in many ways. Home became the mouth of a shark and children fled.”

Chigama said she was nervous ahead of the launch.

“This is big for me. It has been a long time coming and I am thankful to all the people who put in the hours of love to make this happen. I would not have managed on my own,” she said.

She cited Rudo Chakanyuka, Chiratidzo Saruro-Chiweshe and Fungai Tichiwangana, describing them as “pillars of my strength”.

The widely travelled poet and gender activist is renowned for her flawless stage works and has performed at the House of Hunger Poetry Slam, Sistaz Open Mic, Harare International Festival of the Arts, Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo, the Sadc Poetry Festival in Botswana and Arts Alive in Johannesburg.

Chigama has also shared the stage with fellow spoken word artists including Fungai Machirori, Blessing Musariri, Primrose Dzenga, Aura Kawanzaruwa, Wadzanai Chiuriri, Cynthia Marangwanda, Roxanne ‘Xapa’ Mathazia and Tinashe Tafirenyika.

Hope Masike will provide entertainment at the launch.

