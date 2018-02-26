BULAWAYO artiste Lymon Moyo’s eight-track album, Tsotsi Rap, has been trending on social media and local social events following its release last month.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Popularly known as Lights-out, the 23-year-old artiste said he was happy that his creative output has finally reached its target audience.

Lights-out has always remained an underground artiste, who played with various groups over the years until late last year when he decided to go commercial.

“I have been an artiste for years. I have performed with different people. It is only late last year when I decided to go solo and commercial. I then produced this album,” he said

He also said the album had been well-received by his fans. He will soon expand his audience, as he targets to do live shows.

“I have started contacting various leisure spots in the city to share my works with my audience, I want to give people the feel of what I am when I do my things on stage,” he added.

The album was recorded in Makokoba under the guidance of Kaizer-more who also mixed and mastered the album.

The track Akuzwanwanwa has over the past weeks received massive airplay on various radio stations across the country. Other tracks on the album are Memba Yami, First Touch, Nguwe and Show Stopper.

Underground rap artiste goes commercial : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...