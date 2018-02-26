Mutasa happy with youngsters’ performance

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa was delighted by the performance of his youngsters who lifted the Zimbabwe National Army Charities Shield yesterday after beating Highlanders in the final match, and has hinted that the kids would be given more game time when the league season starts.

Mutasa was forced to field the juniors in the semi-finals of the competiton against Caps United last weekend, after the seniors boycotted training and the match in protest over unpaid salaries and allowances.

Even though the senior players called off the strike and returned to training this week, Mutasa chose to stick to the juniors who impressed last week in the starting line-up.

Only four seniors in Obey Mwerahari, Quality Kangadze, Valentine Ndaba and Marvellous Mukumba made it to the final squad for yesterday’s match, on the bench.

And just like in the match against Caps, the Kidznet once again put in a good shift that left Mutasa and the club’s supporters impressed.

“To have youngsters coming up like this is a positive thing for the institution. The future is bright if these youngsters are nurtured well and given game time. We have an array of good players within our ranks and there would be competition, and the more they train well, the better the chances to play,” Mutasa said.

“I said it before the match that every game you play against Highlanders is no easy task and it was evident today. It was a tough encounter and fortunately we managed to come out victorious,” he added.

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu, who has also assembled a fairly young squad, was disappointed by the scoreline, but happy with the performance of the team.

“It’s just a beginning of a project that we have embarked on as a club. With what we saw today, the project is going in line with our plans. We are not rebuilding the team, we are bringing back the Highlanders culture, the type of football that entertains our supporters.

“I wouldn’t have asked anything more than this. Luck was not on our side, we could have equalised in the last minute. The boys matched Dynamos in all areas and it’s just that in a game of football, one team has to win. The boys put up a brave fight and we can build from what we saw today,” Ndlovu said.

