Hubby forces wife to sleep in kitchen

Left in the cold!

An elderly woman from Bulawayo has been forced to sleep in the kitchen after her husband kicked her out of the couple’s bedroom.

Anna Gondo regrets the day she married her husband Campion Gondo who has turned her into his punching bag.

“I am having problems with Campion who is failing to take care of me and our children. He usually assaults me and at one point I sustained a broken rib because of his beatings. He has since chased me from our matrimonial bed and I have resorted to sleeping in the kitchen,” Anna told a court.

Campion allegedly urinates on the floor and forces Anna to mop after him.

“Campion urinates on the floor and forces me to mop. He is now threatening to kill me if I do not return to my rural home as he does not want to see me in our house anymore,” she continued.

Campion acknowledged his mistakes and apologised to his wife saying: “I understand that my actions could have harmed her and I apologise for what I did to her.”

Presiding magistrate Tancy Dube recommended that the couple should attend counselling so as to resolve the dispute.

The counselling report was read to the court with the following recommendation: “The family will have to support the couple by monitoring the relationship and the eldest son will talk to his wife so as to take in the mother if need rises.”

Dube granted a peace order in favour of Anna.

