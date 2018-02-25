President Emmerson Mnangagwa seen here with former President Robert Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has requested a meeting with his former boss‚ Robert Mugabe.

The two former allies are set to meet for the first time since Mnangagwa ascended to power through military assistance.

Mugabe said this to close family and friends at his private residence‚ “Blue Roof”‚ in Harare at his 94th birthday celebrations.

“He requested for a meeting and promised to bring along other leaders (from Zanu PF) so that we could talk‚” Mugabe said.

He added that he would not hold back because Mnangagwa and the military had acted illegally and lied to the people.