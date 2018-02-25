Disputed MDC-T blasted for using God for political mileage

Disputed MDC Acting President Nelson Chamisa

Acting Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa today said he feels “so excited and empowered to know that God assures me that no weapon fashioned against me shall prevail”.

The tweet seemed to be in response to a story in the Sunday Mail which said that his rivals want him to be arrested for violence at the burial of the late party leader Morgan Tsvangirai at his rural home in Buhera.

The Sunday Mail said that opponents of Chamisa were building up a case against him which would implicate him in the attempt to burn a hut in which his colleagues Thokozani Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora and Abednigo Bhebhe had sought refuge after being harassed by some youths.

Mwonzora this morning said those involved should be charged with attempted murder.

“There was attempted murder in Buhera when people made three attempts to burn that hut. Who the mastermind was I don’t know. The law must take its course and culprits must be brought to book. We want justice,” he tweeted.

Chamisa, this afternoon tweeted: “At church…I’m so excited and empowered to know that God assures me that no weapon fashioned against me shall prevail.I thank the Sundaymail for the free advert thru their false & malicious headline.Without doubt we are forming the next government because #Godisinit!!”

One of his followers, Jaqueline Sande, responded: “The more you tweet, the more I lose respect for you. That’s why some say silence is golden. You’re really petty.”

Chamisa simply replied: “Thank you”.

Another follower going by the name KAWTHER GROUP OF ASSOCIATIONS said: “Mr Chamisa You are responsible for your actions and you should not opportunistically invoke God to try and gain sympathy. Please be kind enough to let us know what policies you have to improve our economy industry health care and why #Zimbabwe should vote for you. Please reply.”

Passion Eunice added: “Mufunge tese tabvawo kuchurch . Who tweets about being in church.if you christian you supposed to be . nothing speacial. Nothing to tweet about .”

KAWTHER GROUP OF ASSOCIATIONS came back: “He is using kindergarten intelligence to try and use God’s name (in vain) in order to distract us and get sympathy. But as a hopeful presidential candidate he has not given us a reason to vote for him. What are his policies. Why should we vote for him to be president? Policies!”

Eng Trust.T.G. added: “# Lest we forgetMakanyepa nezve $15Billion CDE,Makanokumbira ma sanctions atambudza vanhu,You are not respecting MDC constitution,etc…”

Insider

