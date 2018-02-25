Mwonzora wants Chamisa’s militia charged for Khupe assassination attempt

Movement for Democratic Change secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora says those who attempted to burn the hut in which vice-president Thokozani Khupe was in should be charged with attempted murder.

It is not clear whether he and Abednigo Bhebhe were in the hut or not.

The three were harassed by youths at Morgan Tsvangirai’s burial in Buhera and had to be escorted by police.

Party acting president Nelson Chamisa has ordered an investigation into the case and the head of security Giles Mutsekwa says the incident was due to a security lapse but would issue a full report this week.

Mwonzora tweeted today: “There was attempted murder in Buhera when people made three attempts to burn that hut. Who the mastermind was I don’t know. The law must take its course and culprits must be brought to book. We want justice.”

His tweet coincides with reports in the Sunday Mail that some MDC officials would like Chamisa to be charged with the violence that erupted at Tsvangirai’s burial.

Chamisa has been recommended as the party’s presidential candidate in the coming elections and has to be endorsed by the national council.

There has been bitter infighting within the party since Tsvangirai’s health deteriorated and Chamisa has taken over the party since Tsvangirai’s death.

His colleagues are saying a new leader should be elected by congress but Chamisa argues that there is no time.

According to legal think-tank, Veritas, the earliest Mnangagwa can proclaim elections is 30 April.

Those calling for an extra-ordinary congress want it to be held next month which would still be a month away from the proclamation.

Elections will be held on 23 July at the earliest if the government abides by the national constitution. – Insider

