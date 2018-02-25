Ed Sheeran says fiancee made his engagement ring

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran says his fiancee hand made him an engagement ring.

The 27-year-old British singer denied he secretly married Cherry Seaborn in an interview Wednesday with Lorraine after being spotted wearing a silver ring.

“No, I’m not married,” Sheeran said while attending the 2018 Brit Awards in London.

“I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way,” he explained. “Cherry made it for me herself, out of silver clay. I really like it.”

Lorraine on ITV ✔@ITVLorraine EXCLUSIVE: @edsheeran on the new ‘engagement’ ring he’s sporting on his left hand: ‘Cherry made it for me herself, out of silver clay. I really like it. I haven’t told anyone that, either!’ 545

Sheeran has been seen with the ring on several occasions, including in a photo from the studio he posted Feb. 10.

Sheeran announced his engagement to Seaborn in January after popping the question in December. He said in an Instagram post at the time that he and his bride-to-be are “very happy and in love.”

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx,” the star wrote.

