Williams, Zhuwao added to Zim squad for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TWO changes have been made to the Zimbabwe squad for the International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup Qualifier which starts on 4 March.

Left handed batsmen, Sean Williams and Cephas Zhuwao have been roped in to take the places of Tarisai Musakanda as well as Ryan Burl. Pressure has been mounting on the Tatenda Taibu led selection panel to make changes to the team following Zimbabwe’s disastrous display against Afghanistan on neutral territory in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The Chevrons were humiliated 4-1 by the fast improving Afghans in a One Day International series having lost gone down 2-0 in a Twenty International contest staged at the same venue.

Zimbabwe announced their 15-men squad for the Qualifier on 13 February but had up to Sunday to make adjustments, which they have done.

Zhuwao has been in the spotlight since he scored a double century for Harare Metropolitan Eagles against Midlands Rhinos. He was also in brilliant form against Kenya when he blasted 131 runs off 52 deliveries. The 33-year old Zhuwao has only played one ODI, way back in October 2008 against Ireland in Kenya and where he was dismissed for 16 and was never given a chance ever since.

Williams last played an ODI against Sri Lanka in July last year and missed the matches against Afghanistan due to injury. Zimbabwe coach Heath Streak would be hoping that Williams makes good recovery from the finger injury and play a critical part in the team’s quest to be one of the two countries heading to England next year.

Zimbabwe squad for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier:

Graeme Cremer (captain), Tendai Chatara, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Peter Moor, Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Brian Vitori, Malcolm Waller, Sean Williams and Cephas Zhuwao.

Coach: Heath Streak

-@Mdawini_29

