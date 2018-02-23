20 C
Harare, ZW
Friday, February 23, 2018
Home News UK authorities issue travel warning to those visiting South Africa

UK authorities issue travel warning to those visiting South Africa

By
Staff Reporter
-
0
5

Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG – The United Kingdom government has issued a travel advisory, indicating that terrorists are likely to try to carry out indiscriminate attacks in South Africa.
They say such attacks could include shopping malls.
The advisory noted, “The main threat is from extremists linked to Daesh (formerly referred to as Isil).”In February 2018, two South African-British nationals were kidnapped.
It also noted that a number of South African nationals are alleged to have travelled to Syria, Iraq and Libya, and they would pose a security threat on their return.

The government advisory further noted that “South African authorities have successfully disrupted several planned attacks and made a number of arrests related to terrorism offences, including alleged plots to attack Jewish targets and western diplomatic missions. South African authorities have also been effective against right-wing extremists.”

It urged vigilance from those visiting South Africa.

eNCA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Contact us: info@thezimbabwedaily.com
© The Zimbabwe Daily
css.php
MORE STORIES

Defiant Mwonzora pushes for MDC-T congress

Zimbabwe taxi violence leaves three dead

Chamisa to address media on violence today as Khupe insists she...

%d bloggers like this: