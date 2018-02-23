UK authorities issue travel warning to those visiting South Africa

Johannesburg
JOHANNESBURG – The United Kingdom government has issued a travel advisory, indicating that terrorists are likely to try to carry out indiscriminate attacks in South Africa.
They say such attacks could include shopping malls.
The advisory noted, “The main threat is from extremists linked to Daesh (formerly referred to as Isil).”In February 2018, two South African-British nationals were kidnapped.
The government advisory further noted that “South African authorities have successfully disrupted several planned attacks and made a number of arrests related to terrorism offences, including alleged plots to attack Jewish targets and western diplomatic missions. South African authorities have also been effective against right-wing extremists.”
It urged vigilance from those visiting South Africa.
eNCA