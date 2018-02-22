LATEST: Honest appointed Bosso captain

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS’ technical department led by Madinda Ndlovu has elevated long serving left back, Honest Moyo to the position of team captain.

Moyo takes over the armband from Peter Muduhwa who was given the role towards the end of last season after Bosso decided to demote Erick Mudzingwa, who was the captain then following industrial action by the players.

Moyo will take be deputised by winger, Gabriel “Granvia” Nyoni and centre back, Charlton Siamolonga.

Chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube announced the appointments this morning at the club’s weekly press conference.

He revealed the technical team went on to create a players committee that would be made up of the three captains and three other players who are Ariel Sibanda, Muduhwa and Tendai Ndlovu.

Dube said the task of the committee would be to ensure all issues affecting the players are addressed.

“We welcome the appointment of the committee it is a new thing at Highlanders but a welcome development I would say that we are greatly pleased with.

“The committee’s role would be to liaise with the technical department, club administration and any other club organ to ensure that problems affecting the players are nipped in the bud. It is a channel of communication that we hope we stop any issues from festering into putrefying wounds.

“We believe it will go a long way in stemming any industrial action as it would give room to discussing issues that affect the players and hopefully have them solved before they grow out of hand,” he said.

@rasmthembo

Like this: Like Loading...