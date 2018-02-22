FC Platinum’s Caf dream shattered

THE country’s sole representative FC Platinum’s ouster from the Caf Champions League was confirmed yesterday, after a humiliating 2-1 home defeat to a visiting Angolan side Clube Desportivo de Agosto at Mandava Stadium in the competition’s preliminary second leg tie, for an embarrassing 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC Platinum . . . (0) 1

De Agosto . . . . . (0) 2

(FC Platinum crash out of the Caf Champions League on a 5-1 aggregate score)

Goals from Akifenwa Ibukun and Bitumba Jacques helped the Angolans complete a double over the FC Platinum, who scored their consolation through Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere.

Looking to turn the 3-0 score from the first leg in Luanda last week, FC Platinum’s task become even harder following a heavy downpour just before the match, which saw the home side failing to produce their usual passing game. They looked the more determined side, though, in the early minutes, but the visitors managed to absorb the early pressure well.

De Agosto danger man Ibukun gave the visitors the lead in the 55th minute when he broke loose in the box after a neat interchange of passes that involved Jose Macaia and Jacques before he lashed home a thunderbolt that left goalie Wallace Magalane rooted to the spot.

Ten minutes later, Chinyengetere equalised with a grounder from just outside the box but Jacques made sure of a resounding aggregate victory for the Angolans with a beauty in the referee’s optional time.

FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza bemoaned individual errors for the defeat.

“Just like what happened in Luanda, individual errors let us down,” he said.

“It only needs someone, who is always involved in football, to understand these mistakes that football players make.We failed to defend well, they caught us on the counter and here we are. Its done and we congratulate Agosto for a job well done. We got good opportunities in both halves of the game but we could not convert and on the other hand our opponents used the few chances they got. It rained before the game and it also had an impact on our game play.”

Winning coach, Zoran Manojlovic expressed satisfaction with his teams performance away from home.

“We had a very good game and we won despite the different weather conditions” he said.

“Despite the heavy pitch here, I am happy my players managed to adapt quickly and we went on to win away from home.”

FC Platinum created a lot of chances especially in the second half but lack of a cutting edge in the box let them down.

Veteran striker, Mkokheli Dube saw his effort saved by De Agosto goalie, Neblu before Marshal Mudehwe missed a sitter inside box, with his effort going over bar.

The Angolan champions, though, were tactically superior with the scorers Ibukun and Jacques giving the FC Platinum defenders a torrid time.

Teams:

FC Platinum: W Magalane, M Mudehwe, W Mhango, K Moyo, E Moyo, R Chinyengetere, L Mhlanga, G Bello, N Tigere (C Sibanda, 34′), A Sadiki, R Muduviwa

Clube Desportivo de Agosto: Neblu, Isaac, Bobo, Massungana, Natael, Chow, Mongo (Guelor 75′), Geraldo (Bile 90′) Ibukun, Macaia (Yisa, 80′), Jacques.

