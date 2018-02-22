Normalcy returns to DeMbare

DYNAMOS management finally put their house in order yesterday after paying players their outstanding salaries and allowances.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Dynamos senior players had been on industrial action for more than a week in protest over non payment of their outstanding dues from the previous season.

Coach, Lloyd Mutasa was forced to send to battle a largely youthful squad against an experienced Caps United in the ZNA Charity Shield semi-final on Sunday.

And on Tuesday, some players including defenders Marshall Machazane, Godfrey Mukambi and Blessing Moyo, who had played and helped the youthful team to a 1-0 victory over Caps United on Sunday had joined other senior players in the job action.

However, the club hierarchy moved to pay the players, paving the way for the players to start training today.

“They (management) have finally paid what they owed us. We didn’t train today (yesterday) but now everything is in order. It’s back to business and we will start training tomorrow,” one of the players, who asked for anonymity, said.

The development will now help coach Lloyd Mutasa to prepare for the final of the ZNA Charity Shield against Highlanders at the end of the month.

The Bulawayo giants secured a passage into the final after they edged Chicken Inn 2-1 in another semifinal at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Glamour Boys spent the whole of last year getting half salaries each month and are owed over $2 500 each in winning bonuses.

Dynamos players get $200 each as a winning bonus and $70 for a draw, in addition to their monthly salaries. The Harare giants won 21 matches and drew seven on their way to a second-place finish last year.

They started struggling to pay their players after their premier sponsor, BancABC slashed their sponsorship at the start of last season.

The Harare giants reportedly used to receive $700 000 from the company a season to cater for the player’s salaries, a figure that was cut by almost half last year.

Their situation this year has, however, improved with the coming on board of mobile telecommunication company NetOne who gave them a $350 000 sponsorship package for this season, which will go towards payment of player’s salaries and other operational expenses.

