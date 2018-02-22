Ngwenya back home for gospel fiesta

UNITED Kingdom based gospel musician, Timothy Ngwenya has returned home for a gospel fiesta, the Taurai Neni Concert, in which he has roped in top local gospel artistes Mechanic Manyeruke, Kudzi Nyakudya and Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi among others to be held at Memorial Hall in Harare on Saturday.

The musician, who arrived in the country on Monday night, told NewsDay yesterday after rehearsals that fans will be in for a treat as comedian Tyra “Madam Boss” Chikoko will be the master of ceremony.

Ngwenya said the concert that is also meant to raise funds for vulnerable people will also see him officially launch his latest album Taurai Neni that was released a few months ago.

“It is a great honour and I am looking forward to the album launch with so much excitement because I will be performing in Zimbabwe after a very long time. I am happy to share the stage with some of the country’s best gospel artists, who also worked with on the latest album,” he said.

Ngwenya added that Togarepi Chivaviro and South African gospel artiste Godfrey Mandlane, who were initially lined up for the show could not make it.

Mondlane is featured on the song Baleka, while Chivaviro also provided his input on the album.

The musician said he was passionate about charity initiatives and was looking after five orphans in his hometown, Chinhoyi.

“I will channel some of the proceeds to more orphans. Attending the concert will be orphans from children’s homes from Harare and Chinhoyi,” he said.

The 10-track album was launched in the UK on September 2 last year. Meanwhile, Nyakudya said he was going to perform one of the songs he did with Ngwenya.

“The concert is on and I am glad to be part of it. There is a song I did together with Ngwenya and this is the only opportunity for us to perform it live,” he said.

Ngwenya started his music career in Chinhoyi and has released four albums — Shungu Dzangu, Kuponiswa Kwangu, Mwari Pindirai and Kutaura Kwavo.

