‘He’s losing it’: Trump lashes out at ‘insecure’ Oprah in late-night tweet and Twitter is going nuts

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Oprah Winfrey in a late-night tweet on Sunday (18 February) claiming the TV mogul is “very insecure” and asked “biased questions” during a voter roundtable she hosted. Trump also said he hoped she runs for president in 2020 so “she can be exposed and defeated”.

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” Trump tweeted. “The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

The 60 Minutes segment featured Winfrey interviewing 14 Michigan voters – seven of whom voted for Trump and seven who did not. The popular TV personality questioned the voters on various issues including his administration’s tax plan, his reported “sh*thole countries” remark, voter engagement, the #MeToo movement and other issues that have popped up during Trump’s first year in office.

Rampant speculation that Winfrey may run for president emerged after she delivered a rousing speech while accepting the Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes last month.

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up,” Oprah said in her speech. “A new day is on the horizon!

And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.”

Oprah has denied she is considering making a bid for the White House. Trump previously claimed that he could beat Oprah in a presidential race should she decide to run.

Social media users, however, were not happy with the president’s latest tweet attacking yet another rival and his assertion that she is “very insecure”. Many people blasted Trump for focusing on criticising Oprah on Twitter rather than dealing with other more pressing issues.

“Grow up Trump,” one Twitter user wrote.

“You’re the President of the United States. Don’t you have something more important to do than insult talk show hosts?” Renato Mariotti tweeted.

One person chimed: “Someone is insecure and it isn’t Oprah.”

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! Gary Segura @GarySegura Someone get him a cheeseburger, he’s losing it! 118

See Gary Segura’s other Tweets Twitter Ads info and privacy

45 will kill us all @crymeariver6666 Replying to @realDonaldTrump I seriously still don’t know how a senior citizen can be so immature, I have never seen it before . 8,965

707 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

roxane gay ✔@rgay Replying to @realDonaldTrump Girl. Oprah’s richer than you. 13.7K

1,750 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Maury Brown ✔@BizballMaury Replying to @realDonaldTrump So glad to see you addressing the mass shooting. #smfh 106

See Maury Brown’s other Tweets Twitter Ads info and privacy

Ali Bee @Alison_Em Replying to @realDonaldTrump This tweet is dripping with irony. 36

See Ali Bee’s other Tweets Twitter Ads info and privacy

Palmer Report ✔@PalmerReport Replying to @realDonaldTrump Donald Trump is attacking another black public figure. This usually means Trump knows another Russia bombshell is about to surface. 4,714

1,508 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

CountessofNambia @theClaudiaInez Replying to @realDonaldTrump The so-called President of the United States spouting harsher words for Oprah Winfrey than the foreign adversaries who meddled in our election. I hope your happy comrade Republicans. 173

29 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Courtney Caron @JackYourDaniels Replying to @realDonaldTrump Bro, seriously? 99

See Courtney Caron’s other Tweets Twitter Ads info and privacy

Andy Milder ✔@AndyMilder Replying to @realDonaldTrump I can’t read this because your tears are smearing all the words… 20

See Andy Milder’s other Tweets Twitter Ads info and privacy

John Aravosis ✔@aravosis In fact, Oprah was great. Trump is acting out because the episode dealt with his predatory behavior towards women. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/965442990134251520 … 1,776

530 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

HawaiiDelilah supports Democrats w. NRA F ratings @HawaiiDelilah O! dear, Trump is VERY scared of Oprah. pic.twitter.com/Vq4WthbWGl 496

180 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Dana Goldberg ✔@DGComedy Really? I just watched Emma Gonzalez’s press conference for the 5th time and all the teenagers who are focused on trying to make sure we don’t have another mass shooting. I’m glad you had time to watch Oprah though, Trump. pic.twitter.com/rRZbHaJB0V 327

83 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

View image on Twitter Matt Ford ✔@fordm Replying to @fordm The rest of Oprah’s segment was pretty normal, so this is probably what set Trump off tonight. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/oprah-follows-up-with-the-partisan-voters-in-michigan/ … 96

46 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Wajahat Ali ✔@WajahatAli Oprah is so secure she ignores Trump. That must kill him. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/965442990134251520 … 165

38 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Matt Haig ✔@matthaig1 Trump calling Oprah ‘insecure’ confirmsthat Freud’s theory of psychological projection was right. What the ego can’t accept is split off and projected onto another. Trump is the greatest walking Freudian case study since Oedipus and Oedipus wasn’t even real. 1,604

405 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen Does Trump know that it will be hard to “expose” Oprah in 2020 from a 6X8 Prison cell? 2,392

635 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Ariel Dumas ✔@ArielDumas Hmm a little twitter before bedtime (Sees Trump insulting Oprah) Hmm a little throwing my phone in the ocean before bedtime 278

25 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

1 of 2