Home News ‘He’s losing it’: Trump lashes out at ‘insecure’ Oprah in late-night tweet...

‘He’s losing it’: Trump lashes out at ‘insecure’ Oprah in late-night tweet and Twitter is going nuts

Staff Reporter
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 15: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. He fielded questions from reporters about his comments on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia and white supremacists. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Oprah Winfrey in a late-night tweet on Sunday (18 February) claiming the TV mogul is “very insecure” and asked “biased questions” during a voter roundtable she hosted. Trump also said he hoped she runs for president in 2020 so “she can be exposed and defeated”.

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” Trump tweeted. “The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

The 60 Minutes segment featured Winfrey interviewing 14 Michigan voters – seven of whom voted for Trump and seven who did not. The popular TV personality questioned the voters on various issues including his administration’s tax plan, his reported “sh*thole countries” remark, voter engagement, the #MeToo movement and other issues that have popped up during Trump’s first year in office.

Rampant speculation that Winfrey may run for president emerged after she delivered a rousing speech while accepting the Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes last month.

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up,” Oprah said in her speech. “A new day is on the horizon!

And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.”

Oprah has denied she is considering making a bid for the White House. Trump previously claimed that he could beat Oprah in a presidential race should she decide to run.

Social media users, however, were not happy with the president’s latest tweet attacking yet another rival and his assertion that she is “very insecure”. Many people blasted Trump for focusing on criticising Oprah on Twitter rather than dealing with other more pressing issues.

“Grow up Trump,” one Twitter user wrote.

“You’re the President of the United States. Don’t you have something more important to do than insult talk show hosts?” Renato Mariotti tweeted.

One person chimed: “Someone is insecure and it isn’t Oprah.”

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!

Gary Segura@GarySegura

Someone get him a cheeseburger, he’s losing it!

45 will kill us all@crymeariver6666
Replying to @realDonaldTrump

I seriously still don’t know how a senior citizen can be so immature, I have never seen it before .

roxane gay

@rgay

Replying to @realDonaldTrump

Girl. Oprah’s richer than you.

Maury Brown

@BizballMaury

Replying to @realDonaldTrump

So glad to see you addressing the mass shooting. #smfh

Ali Bee@Alison_Em
Replying to @realDonaldTrump

This tweet is dripping with irony.

Palmer Report

@PalmerReport

Replying to @realDonaldTrump

Donald Trump is attacking another black public figure. This usually means Trump knows another Russia bombshell is about to surface.

CountessofNambia@theClaudiaInez
Replying to @realDonaldTrump

The so-called President of the United States spouting harsher words for Oprah Winfrey than the foreign adversaries who meddled in our election.

I hope your happy comrade Republicans.

Courtney Caron@JackYourDaniels
Replying to @realDonaldTrump

Bro, seriously?

Andy Milder

@AndyMilder

Replying to @realDonaldTrump

I can’t read this because your tears are smearing all the words…

John Aravosis

@aravosis

In fact, Oprah was great. Trump is acting out because the episode dealt with his predatory behavior towards women. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/965442990134251520 

HawaiiDelilah supports Democrats w. NRA F ratings@HawaiiDelilah

O! dear, Trump is VERY scared of Oprah. pic.twitter.com/Vq4WthbWGl

Dana Goldberg

@DGComedy

Really? I just watched Emma Gonzalez’s press conference for the 5th time and all the teenagers who are focused on trying to make sure we don’t have another mass shooting. I’m glad you had time to watch Oprah though, Trump. pic.twitter.com/rRZbHaJB0V

View image on Twitter

Matt Ford

@fordm

Replying to @fordm

The rest of Oprah’s segment was pretty normal, so this is probably what set Trump off tonight. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/oprah-follows-up-with-the-partisan-voters-in-michigan/ 

Wajahat Ali

@WajahatAli

Oprah is so secure she ignores Trump. That must kill him. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/965442990134251520 

Matt Haig

@matthaig1

Trump calling Oprah ‘insecure’ confirmsthat Freud’s theory of psychological projection was right. What the ego can’t accept is split off and projected onto another. Trump is the greatest walking Freudian case study since Oedipus and Oedipus wasn’t even real.

Ed Krassenstein@EdKrassen

Does Trump know that it will be hard to “expose” Oprah in 2020 from a 6X8 Prison cell?

Ariel Dumas

@ArielDumas

Hmm a little twitter before bedtime

(Sees Trump insulting Oprah)

Hmm a little throwing my phone in the ocean before bedtime

donald trumpUS President Donald Trump slammed “very insecure” Oprah Winfrey in a late-night tweet on Sunday saying he hopes she runs in the 2020 race REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
