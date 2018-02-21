We Are Investigating Harassment of VP Khupe And Several Senior MDC-T Officials

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) acting leader Nelson Chamisa addresses party supporters in Harare, Zimbabwe, Feb. 19, 2018. (VOA)

Acting Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) president, Nelson Chamisa, has ordered the party’s security and intelligence department to investigate the violence and harassment of the senior members of the party and submit a report to him within the next 24 hours.

In a statement, Chamisa said, “…The party will stand guided by the results of the investigation and that violence has no place whatsoever in the MDC. The party is available to fully co-operate with the police, who were also at the funeral and will ask the concerned leaders to help with all the information they might have which could assist in identifying the perpetrators.”

Chamisa said stern action would be taken against the perpetrators if they were found to be members of the party.

He said the violence was completely unacceptable, adding that anyone who has pictures and videos of the attack should share them and assist the party in identifying the culprits.

“The police must apprehend and charge those responsible for this dastardly act. The MDC is a party of excellence, a party of non-violence and a party of peace. The party will never accept as comrades those who perpetrate violence in its name.”

MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe, secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora, organizing secretary Abednigo Bhebhe and several others were reportedly harassed by unknown individuals at the funeral of the iconic party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, in Buhera on Tuesday.

Chamisa noted that violence was never the character of the MDC and any party cadre who engages in violence will face the full wrath of the party and the law.

He said, “Notwithstanding the circumstances, there was no need for violence against the party leaders.”

In a related development, Chamisa, the Standing Committee, National Executive, National Council and the party leadership at various levels have thanked the multitudes of Zimbabweans who “turned in their huge numbers at Humanikwa village in Buhera on Tuesday to give our iconic leader, Dr. Morgan Tsvangirai, a befitting send-off.

“… Buhera saw an unprecedented bumper crowd of mourners that has ever converged at a funeral in Zimbabwe since independence; the first mammoth crowd of voluntary mourners ever to turn up at the burial of a national hero. We thank Africa and the rest of the global community whose diplomats also turned up in their huge numbers to pay their last respects to our iconic leader, president Tsvangirai.

“Acting president Chamisa and the party leadership also laud the multitude of political parties, including Zanu PF, who came to Buhera to pay their condolences to the Tsvangirai family and the party. In the same vein, we also pay tribute to the principals of the MDC Alliance who joined us in giving a befitting send-off to this undisputed national hero of Zimbabwe.

“The diverse crowd that turned up in Buhera speaks to the inclusive nature of the politics that president Tsvangirai prosecuted during his lifetime. The diverse crowd underlines his values and his vision of an inclusive and tolerant society in which our diversity is regarded as strength and not a weakness.”

Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer of the colon last Wednesday.

