Disabled granny burnt to death

A 65-YEAR-OLD disabled Mutoko woman was burnt to death last Friday after her grass-thatched bedroom hut went up in flames during the night.

By Jairos Saunyama

Juliet Mukucha of Mahumba village, under Chief Mutoko, is believed to have left the candle burning, resulting in the accident.

Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

“I confirm that a Mutoko woman was burnt to death after her hut caught fire. We suspect that the cause of the fire was a candle that she forgot to put out before she retired to bed. The woman is disabled and moves around with the aid of a wheelchair. I urge the public to exercise maximum caution when using candles and paraffin lamps. Those in custody of disabled persons should also look after them and ensure that they are safe all the time,” he said.

A neighbour noticed that the hut was ablaze and alerted other villagers, who teamed up and put out the fire, but by then, Mukucha was already dead.

The matter was reported to the police, who took the body to Mutoko District Hospital for a post-mortem.

