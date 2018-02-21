JUST IN: ED commends NRZ recapitalisation deal

Vusumuzi Dube

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa today commended the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) recapitalization deal being worked on by the NRZ and the Diaspora Investment Development Group (DIDG)/Transnet Consortium saying it will go a long way in reviving the country’s economy.

Speaking during the reception ceremony for interim solution equipment under the NRZ recapitalisation and signing of the framework agreement between NRZ and Transnet, President Mnangagwa said

He said there was a need for the country to especially focus on the revitalization of both the rail and roads infrastructure as this would go a long way in attracting investment into the country.

“As I have pronounced, ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ as such, the speed with which we address challenges within our infrastructure and transport sector must be in sync with this mantra. An efficient railway network will help remove bulk cargo from our roads and transfer it onto the railways.

“Hence, our roads and railway projects must be complementary and concurrent where possible. The current scenario, whereby road transport is moving a lot of bulk cargo damages our roads and makes the roads unsafe and inconvenient to ordinary motorists,” said President Mnangagwa.

The $400 million recapitalisation project involves the rehabilitation and renewal of plant, equipment, rolling stock, signaling and telecommunications infrastructure and the supporting information technology systems. It is also hoped that the project will see the repairing and rehabilitation of infrastructure and equipment such as locomotives, wagons and coaches as well as phased modernisation of train control system.

Over the years, concerns have been raised by different stakeholders that long-haul road freight was damaging Zimbabwe’s road network as well as causing congestion at border posts.

Under the NRZ has so far taken delivery of seven locomotives, 150 wagons and seven coaches have arrived in the country with the remainder of the equipment expected to be delivered in due course.

All in all NRZ is expected to get 13 locomotives, 200 wagons and 34 coaches.

