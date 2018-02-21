Rihanna pens heartfelt tribute to her mom in birthday post

Singer Rihanna. Picture: AP Photo/Mamadou Diop

Rihanna gave thanks to her mother Monica Fenty for all her hard work and sacrifices in a touching post on her own 30th birthday.

The ‘Diamonds’ singer celebrated her milestone age by dedicating her big day to Monica Fenty and thanking her beloved mom for all her hard work and sacrifices.

Rihanna shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby and wrote: “10958 days ago @monica_fenty became a mother for the first time to her only daughter!

“Today is just as much your birthday as it is mine! I love you mom!

“Thank you for carrying me, birthing me, raising me, supporting me, teaching me, and loving me unconditionally! The woman I am today is because of everything that you are!

“I thank God for perfectly hand picking you to be my mother when He sent my spirit to you! You are the greatest! Thank you! (sic)”

Monica also took to Instagram to wish her daughter a happy birthday. She shared an image of Rihanna as a child with the caption: “Happy 30th. God’s blessings to my 1st born. The sweetest , most humble person I know , and most loving daughter ever. Lots of love back to you on your special day. (sic)

She also shared a video of Rihanna acting a fool, captioning it: “Happy 30th Rih. Always there for good laugh (sic)

