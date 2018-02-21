Breaking: Obert Gutu quits MDC-T

MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu has quit the opposition party and will contest the Harare East constituency which had been reserved for PDP leader, Tendai Biti under the MDC Alliance.

In a post on his Twitter account, Gutu said he is a principled and professional politician.

“I am not going to continue associating myself with an organisation that advocates for violence and thuggery,” he said.

MDC-T has been rocked by serious succession fights after party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai succumbed to a two year battle with cancer of the colon.

