MDC-T Mash East mourns Tsvangirai in style

OPPOSITION MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai’s death last week temporarily brought business to a halt in Marondera as scores of party supporters thronged the streets celebrating his life.

By Jairos Saunyama

Clad in party regalia and singing songs, the supporters, who had no police escort, peacefully marched along streets in the high-density suburbs of Cherima, Dombotombo, Yellow City, Ruaware and Ruvimbo before conducting a memorial service at the MDC-T provincial headquarters offices in Morningside.

Tsvangirai succumbed to colon cancer in South Africa last Wednesday and was buried at his rural home in Buhera yesterday.

Addressing the crowd, People’s Democratic Party local governance secretary and former Marondera mayor, Farai Nyandoro said Marondera Central constituency should honour Tsvangirai through reclaiming all the wards under Zanu PF in the forthcoming elections.

“The death of our founding president Tsvangirai has robbed us of a visionary, a pillar of strength, a unifier, father and fighter for democracy.

Everyone, including Zanu PF, is now heaping praises on our hero. Had it not been for Tsvangirai, (former President Robert) Mugabe could have been in power. He was the first person to say ‘Mugabe must go’,” he said.

“It is no longer time to mourn, but to celebrate a life well-lived by emulating the good things he did. A seed dies to bring out many. Likewise, his death should bring out the best in this area so that we win the election resoundingly. The MDC Alliance is Tsvangirai’s vision and this is a legacy we all need to carry forward.”

The event was attended by MDC-T councillors, residents and alliance partners.

