In response to MDC-T set for March extraordinary congress: People do not understand the strategic move by MDC-T acting president, Nelson Chamisa. Indeed, the party will go to congress before the election.

Any other argument is difficult to sustain. The move was just meant to make him have control of the party in the lead up to congress. As an acting president, he may at least have an advantage.

Notice how more and more people are accepting him. Social media is in overdrive to sell his profile. Not many remembered he was the founding youth chairperson. Not many realised he is one of remaining members of founding executive.

He has benefited from departure of original MDC big guns like Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti etc but he probably is the man.

AMHVoices: Chamisa calculated his move : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

