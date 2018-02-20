AU Chief speaks on Zim transition, elections

Zimbabwe’s political transition in November 2017 was within the country’s laws and widely endorsed by the citizenry, African Union Commission Chairperson Dr Moussa Faki Mahamat has said.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Tuesday, Dr Faki said former President Robert Mugabe told him during their meeting on Monday that he resigned to preserve peace and foster development in Zimbabwe.

The AU will mobilise technical and, possibly, financial support to help the country conduct harmonised elections.

“We have said that and everybody has noted that the transition in the country has been a peaceful transition according to the laws of the land and it is the responsibility of the AU to support and complement such situations in order to ensure that there is peace and stability in the country. All others have to respect the sovereignty and the decision of the country.

“If there is any unconstitutional change of Government, we have our own instruments and rules. lt applies in that case. This transition has been publicly supported by the people of Zimbabwe and we are here to support the authorities.”

Speaking on the outcomes of Dr Faki’s interactions with Government officials, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo said, “The African Union pledged support for Government economic and political reforms in accordance with the African Union’s constitutive act.

“And the African Union Commission Chairman also welcomed the Government of Zimbabwe’s re-engagement efforts with bilateral regional and international stakeholders with a view to normalizing strained relations.

“He called on the international community to support Zimbabwe’s economic recovery efforts. The Chairperson expressed appreciation to the new administration for taking care of the welfare of the former President Cde RG Mugabe.”

