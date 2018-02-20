Zimbabwe will still mark ‘Robert Mugabe Day’

Robert Mugabe may no longer be Zimbabwe’s leader, but the country will still mark his birthday with a public holiday.

BBC

Zimbabwe’s new government has said tomorrow – 21 February – will continue to be known as Robert Gabriel Mugabe Youth Day.

Mr Mugabe, who was ousted from power in November last year after three decades as president, will turn 94 on Wednesday.

However, our reporter Shingai Nyoka says the day will be without the extravagant celebrations seen in previous years.

Meanwhile, a picture of Mr Mugabe, his wife Grace and the African Union Commission’s Moussa Faki Mahamat has created quite the stir on social media.

