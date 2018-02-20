Parly hailed for peaceful transition of power

AFRICAN Union chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has applauded the Zimbabwean Parliament on the role it played during the peaceful transition of power from deposed President Robert Mugabe to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

Mahamat said this when he paid a courtesy call to Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda yesterday morning.

Mudenda revealed that the AU was pleased with the way the transition took place.

“The African Union was very happy about the peaceful transition as it was very peaceful,” he said.

Mudenda said their discussions also touched on poll observation. They urged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to be ready to receive poll observation teams that will come before elections.

The AU delegation also urged the government to implement Vision 2063, which is a strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the continent.

