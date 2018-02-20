Malema pays tribute to Tsvangirai

ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema yesterday paid tribute to the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, saying South Africa should learn from what happened to him to guard democracy in that country.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Malema described as “nonsensical” the manner in which Tsvangirai was denied power by former President Robert Mugabe after winning elections in 2008, but was forced to get into a government of national unity after which he lost elections in 2013 to Mugabe.

“We say to the people of Zimbabwe, the Tsvangirai family, the friends and his colleagues in the MDC, please receive our revolutionary greetings,” he said.

“We may have not agreed with the politics of Morgan Tsvangirai, but we fully admit that indeed he won the elections and the regime didn’t allow him to become the leader of the people of Zimbabwe.”

He said those that lose elections must not be allowed to cling on to power.

“Here we will not allow nonsensical things like those that happened to you in Zimbabwe to happen. We say to you the people of South Africa we must learn from the mistakes of Zimbabwe and in honour of Morgan Tsvangirai not allow those who are in power to stay in power even when the will of the people indicate otherwise,” he said.

Yesterday, numerous other dignitaries from outside the country paid tribute to the role played by Tsvangirai in the democratisation of Zimbabwe and beyond at a public send off at the Freedom Square. The sendoff was attended by thousands of MDC-T supporters.

Meanwhile, Kenyan National Super Alliance coalition leader, Raila Odinha yesterday evening arrived in the country ahead of Tsvangirai’s burial in Buhera today.

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, acting MDC-T president, Nelson Chamisa said the two leaders shared a lot in common and Odinga felt compelled to attend the burial of his counterpart.

“I have just received him this evening. He is here for the burial of our iconic leader. I will be going with him to Humanikwa tonight (yesterday). The two shared a lot in common that is fighting for democracy,” he said.

