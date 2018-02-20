Peace committees spearhead conflict prevention in Nkayi

Faith-based organisation, Ecumenical Church Leaders Forum’s (ECLF) peace committees in Nkayi are currently working on preventing political violence, as the nation prepares for elections this year.

BY SILAS NKALA

ECLF leader, Ambrose Moyo, in a report, said Nkayi is one of the districts in Matabeleland North, which are lagging behind due to previous social and political conflicts.

“Despite this valuable resource, Nkayi has not been spared from the developmental challenges facing the rest of the country. Infrastructure, in terms of roads, schools and clinics, remains poor and a significant number of the population live in poverty, which is worsened by the district being one of the worst affected by food security in the province whenever dry seasons occur,” the ECLF report read.

“However, for ECLF, Nkayi holds a space in our hearts, as this is one of the first districts in which we began our peace building work. Conflict prevention, management, resolution and transformation workshops were conducted in 18 of the districts, 30 wards.”

ECLF said 12 local peace committees (LPC) were formed, of which 10 were capacitated on their roles and responsibilities at sensitisation workshops.

“Although the last intervention in Nkayi district by ECLF was in 2015, it is heartening to note that the spirit of peace still lives in the district,” the ECLF report read.

Sithembakuye Mbewe, the LPC secretary, said ECLF has brought peace in local communities.

ECLF said political polarisation in the ward also impacted negatively on development.

A village head, Jackson Ncube said the ECLF brought peace into the area.

He said LPC should continue spreading the gospel of peace in the ward.

