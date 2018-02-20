Pemhenayi intensifies campaigns

Mutare North legislator, Batsirai Pemhenayi has intensified campaigns for President Emmerson Mnangagwa by donating grinding mills and peanut butter-making machines in his constituency.

Pemhenayi, who has set his own 100-day target for his constituency, said he was confident to see Mnangagwa elected back in office in the harmonised elections.

“I am working for my President, as he is the only candidate endorsed by the party ahead of the elections. We are very optimistic that President Emerson Mnangagwa is going to be elected in the upcoming elections,” he said.

“He has great vision for our country and as a Member of Parliament belonging to his party, I want to embrace his vision,” he said. “The President has rolled out a 100-day plan and I have also taken up this initiative. I have given myself the same working plan where I am looking forward to develop my constituency to acceptable developmental levels.”

Pemhenayi said he was undertaking projects and initiatives that would raise the standards of living for people his constituency.

He has so far donated 12 grinding mills to 12 wards.

“This is my vision for my constituency to provide income-generating projects that will empower the members of the community,” he said.

Pemhenayi had a tough time last year under ex-Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene, who accused him of being aligned to Mnangagwa.

At one point, he was chased from a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting by Chimene for allegedly supporting Mnangagwa. He has also rolled out poultry projects in 10 wards for women in the constituency.

