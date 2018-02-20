Shabanie Mine to share Mandava with rivals

SHABANIE MINE chairman, Tavaziva Mhloro, has said his club was ready to share Mandava Stadium with cross town rivals, FC Platinum since their home ground, Maglas Stadium, had been condemned by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Mhloro admitted that there were a number areas that needed immediate attention at Maglas and they would have to find another home.

Last week, a PSL inspection team completed a countrywide tour of stadia and Maglas emerged as one of the stadia that was condemned.

Areas that need a facelift at Maglas Stadium include the turf, the VIP stand, the media area and the dressing rooms.

“There are a number of areas that need urgent attention. The turf itself needs to be attended to and we also need to upgrade the dressing rooms of both teams and officials,” he said.

“We have not received any communication from Zifa or PSL that our stadium is not fit to host topflight games, but if it turns out to be a reality, then we will use Mandava. After all, Mandava has always been our back up stadium. The good things is that Mandava is in the same locality. But at this stage, we are attending to the areas that need to be improved on.

The other stadia that were condemned are Ascot, White City and Sakubva.

