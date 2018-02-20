Zim seeks investors at mining meet

The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe with support from the Mines and Mining Development ministry will next week host the Zimbabwe Mining Investment Conference to attract foreign direct investments into the capital intensive mining sector.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday in Harare, Mines minister Winston Chitando said it was the intention for the government to drive growth on the mining industry.

“It is the intention of government to drive growth and the development mining industry and usher an environment that derives maximum benefit from our mineral endowment. Current efforts are being undertaken to improve the ease of doing business and render the mining industry in Zimbabwe international competitive,” he said.

Chitando said President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been spearheading engagements with the international community to normalise and improve relations. Such improved relations act as a base for attracting investment into the country, he said adding that Mnangagwa’s efforts have to be complemented at sectorial level.

The conference runs from February 27 and 28 at Meikles Hotel in Harare. The 2017 State of the Mining Industry Survey, found that the mining sector needs more than $7 billion in investment capital to grow.

