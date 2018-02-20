News Mat’land provinces get $10m for livestock production By Staff Reporter - Feb 20, 2018 0 5 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp THE government has set aside $10 million for the special livestock, fisheries and wildlife programme for Matabeleland South and North provinces to boost agriculture production and livelihoods in the drought-prone region. Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related