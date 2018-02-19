NetOne ordered to reimburse customers

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has reigned in mobile telecommunications firm NetOne and ordered it to reimburse its customers who were affected by challenges from its one fusion product.

POTRAZ yesterday wrote a letter to NetOne acting chief executive officer Mr Brian Mutandiro in connection with billing complaints on NetOne data bundles following an outcry by its customers.

The regulator said given the magnitude of complaints raised by subscribers of the one fusion product the mobile telecommunications firm must compensate the affected consumers in accordance with the prejudice suffered.

POTRAZ further requested the telecommunications company to provide by the 28th of February with a database of affected subscribers that provides the number and names of affected subscribers and the amount of monetary loss incurred.

The database will enable the regulator to carry an audit trail on whether affected subscribers will have been compensated.

NetOne acting CEO Mr Brian Mutandiro confirmed receiving the directive from the regulator and added that the challenges they faced were not their fault and revealed the challenges have since been rectified.

