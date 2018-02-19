Adv Mudenda meets AU Commission

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda

Visiting African Union (AU) Commission chairperson Dr Moossa Faki Mahamat paid a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda at Parliament this morning.

Parliament’s role in the transition which occurred in Zimbabwe came under spotlight when visiting Dr Mahamat paid a courtesy call on Advocate Mudenda.

Advocate Mudenda told journalists after the closed door meeting that the issue of the forthcoming elections in Zimbabwe had also been discussed as well as implementation of agenda 2063.

The AU Commission chairperson Dr Mahamat is on his maiden visit to Zimbabwe since appointment to the continental body in March 2017.

The visit comes at crucial time in the country’s political, economic and social front with the coming in of a new dispensation, re-engagement efforts by government and upcoming elections.

