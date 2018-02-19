Delta, SeedCo drag Zimbabwe stocks lower

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe’s stock market opened lower on Monday, with the All Shares Index shedding 0,47 percent to 88,4 points after losses in Delta and SeedCo.

Beverage maker Delta eased 0,78 percent to settle at 160 cents while Seedco eased 2,56 percent to 160 cents.

Market capitalisation stood at $8,42 billion while turnover amounted to $1,2 million.

Art also eased 19,64 percent to settle at 4,5 cents while Proplastics and Nampak eased 4 percent and 2,94 percent to settle at 7,2 cents and 16,5 cents respectively.

OK Zimbabwe added 0,6 percent to trade at 16,7 cents.

The mining index remained unchanged.

Foreigners purchased shares worth $760,546 compared to sales which amounted to $2,171. – Source

Like this: Like Loading...