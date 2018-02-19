Lionel Richie slams teen daughter’s romance with Scott Disick as a ‘phase

Sofia Richie and Lionel Richie. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Lionel Richie thinks his daughter Sofia’s romance with Scott Disick is a “phase”.

The 19-year-old model went public with her relationship with the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star – who has three children, Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian – in September last year, but her music icon father doesn’t think the romance will last.

Speaking to Australia’s News Corp about the pair’s high profile relationship, the 68-year-old ‘Hello’ hitmaker said: “It’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise. Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said ‘Dad, I’m in love.’

“My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days! She’s 19. When you’re 19 you know everything.”

It comes after Lionel previously expressed concern over the 15-year age gap separating his daughter and the 34-year-old reality star.

He said: “Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on. I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?”

The music legend was also said to be concerned that Scott’s “playboy ways” could pose heartbreak for his daughter in the future.

A source said previously: “He thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that. He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman. Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt.”

However, after having been dubious about their relationship, Sofia noted in November that her dad was “supportive” of her new romance.

She said: “He’s good. He’s been very nice. He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means.”

Sofia and Scott were first linked in May last year when they were spotted cosying up to one another during a trip to Cannes, and confirmed their relationship four months later in September.

