Chrissy Teigen expecting baby in June

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The 32-year-old model revealed in November she is expecting a son with her husband John Legend – the father of her 22-month-old daughter Luna – but now, while appearing on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, she revealed more information on her due date.

She told the chat show host: “I’m having a baby boy in the spring. I will tell you it’s June.”

But despite knowing she is having a boy, Chrissy admitted she is struggling to find boys names that she likes.

She said: “Boy names are really tough. And I don’t think it will have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name.

“I have been toying with Dick Legend, Richard Legend and everyone is like ‘why don’t you do the JJ thing – John Junior. But John and his ego he was like ‘I just don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that’.

I used to assume people who got photographed in grocery stores weren’t really buying stuff they like and were getting paid for something but turns out the paps actually come inside the grocery store and capture your most intimate grocery cart items this is a travesty #TOOINTIMATE #KEEPCARTSPRIVATE #SACREDSPACE A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 7, 2018 at 4:29pm PST

“And I was like ‘Wow, you’re a jerk’. What a jerk. Oh heaven forbid he does what you do.”

Recently, Chrissy admitted she’s concerned that her 22-month-old daughter will struggle to adapt to her new sibling when he arrives.

Taking to her Twitter account, Chrissy quipped: “I’m scared Luna is gonna hate her baby brother because I have a really hard time welcoming new bravo cast members.”

Meanwhile, the American beauty previously admitted to suffering postpartum depression following the arrival of her daughter.

And Chrissy confessed that, at one stage, she struggled to see a time when she’d feel like herself once again.

Asked what advice she’s give to other women who are going through a similar experience, she said: “Just know that there’s a light on the other side.

“When I was in the midst of everything, I could never imagine myself on the other side of it. Now, I’m able to look at September, October, November, December, and shake my head at how dark and crazy of a period it was.

“Unfortunately, you can only really do that when you’re out of it. There’s no other way to explain it. And there’s no better feeling than being out of it.”

