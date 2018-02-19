LATEST: Bulawayo Mayor invited to Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Local Organising Committee for the International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup Qualifier on Monday met with the city’s Mayor, Martin Moyo at the Council Chambers.

Led by Nicholas Singo, the LOC briefed the Mayor on progress that has been made in preparing for the tournament which starts on 4 March. Singo invited Moyo to attend the matches taking place in Bulawayo if time permits. The Mayor was presented with a Zimbabwe national cricket replica shirt by Singo, Zimbabwe Cricket board member Vumindaba Moyo and Nokuthula Sibanda-Ndlovu, the LOC secretary.

The Mayor challenged the tourism players in the city to play their part in ensuring that the five teams that will be based in the city are kept entertained after the matches. He bemoaned the lack of activity in the city to keep visitors interested in Bulawayo.

Monday’s courtesy call on the Mayor follows a visit to the offices of the Minister of State for Bulawayo Angeline Masuku at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex last week.

The country’s second largest city is hosting 11 matches, six at Queens Sports Club and five at Bulawayo Athletic Club. Of the 11, 10 group stage matches are shared equally between the two venues while Queens will host a Super Sixes fixture on 15 March.

Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Nepal, Scotland and Hong Kong are the teams that will be playing their group matches in Bulawayo. West Indies, Ireland, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and United Arab Emirates are playing their group fixtures in the capital where the venues are Harare Sports Club as well as Old Hararians.

@Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...