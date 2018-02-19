Mnangagwa Is No Threat, He Needs To Beat Chebundo First Before He Can Challenge Us: Chamisa

MDC Deputy President Nelson Chamisa

HARARE – MDC-T acting president Nelson Chamisa has declared that his party is ready for 2018 harmonised elections and was the government in waiting.

Speaking at a rally to honour the late founding leader of the opposition MDC-T party, Morgan Tsvangirai at Freedom Square today, Chamisa declared that his party was not afraid of elections and dismissed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a threat.

According to Chamisa, Mnangagwa was not worthy to run against anyone in the MDC-T senior leadership until he manages to defeat Blessing Chebundo, the MDC legislator who twice defeated him in general elections for the Kwekwe parliamentary seat. In the end, Mnangagwa had to shift constituencies and run for the Chirumhanzi Zibagwe seat which was created in 2008.

Chamisa also spoke out against the government’s purported newly found respect and love for Morgan Tsvangirai saying he was not impressed by crocodile tears. In a thinly veiled criticism of Vice President, General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga and senior officers from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, he reminded people that the same people who had refused to salute Morgan Tsvangirai were now praising him.

He also lamented the fact that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had ordered a helicopter to fly Tsvangirai’s body to Buhera for burial when Tsvangirai had never been accorded the honour of using a government plane when he was still alive.

Giving what seemed to be a very confident and brash speech, Chamisa promised that this year, the opposition was not going to be cheated out of an election win. He stressed that the party was going to honour Tsvangirai’s legacy, by engaging in a non-violent campaign to counter any attempts to rig.

He thanked the MDC-T supporters for standing by Morgan Tsvangirai when he was arrested, assaulted and charged with treason. He said that he hoped that the same support would continue for him and insisted that contrary to some reports he was constitutionally elected as the party’s acting president and urged for unity within the party.

Source: Pindula

