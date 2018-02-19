Dynamos’ ‘kidznet’ shine

EVEN after fielding a largely youthful squad in the semi-final of the ZNA Charity Shield, Dynamos provided a convincing case for their credentials, as they booted out bitter rivals, Caps United.



BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Caps United . . . . 0

Dynamos . . . . (0) 1

Dynamos will meet the winner between Highlanders and Chicken Inn in the finals at the weekend.

The Glamour Boys went into the match against the Green Machine following a week of turmoil in their camp, with senior players refusing to train demanding payment of outstanding salaries and allowances.

The industrial action resulted in coach Lloyd Mutasa fielding a largely inexperienced first 11 for the battle against the old enemy.

Still the “kidznet” absorbed the pressure that comes with playing in the big Harare derby like fuel into their engine room, driving themselves to a memorable victory against the Green Machine.

Exciting midfielder, Kudzanai Dhemere — a product of their conveyor belt of talent, decided the contest with the solitary goal on 58 minutes.

Cleophas Kapupurika dribbled veteran defender Method Mwanjali as he attempted a sliding tackle, before setting up Dhemere, who cleverly dummied Stephen Makatuka and like an expert marksman, arrowed the ball into the far right post.

The goal sent the Dynamos faithful into delirium.

Yet, Caps United with all their experienced stars including Mwanjali one of their best players, Justice Jangano, Makatuka and skipper, Hardlife Zvirekwi had started brightly and looked on course to stroll over their opponents, with striker John Zhuwawo coming close on 23 minutes.

However, Dynamos — who impressed with their passing game refused to be intimidated by their more illustrious opponents and Dhemere came close on 41 minutes, but his effort went wide after being set up by Tawanda Macheke.

In the second half, Caps United looked more determined with a high pressing game, as they sought to level the scores.

Zhuwawo and Zvirekwi came close at the death, but were denied by a resolute Dynamos, who held on till the end.

The Glamour Boys were full value for their victory.

And the sight of Mutasa punching the air as a victory sign at the final whistle, summed up the story.

“We were playing to win, I am happy with the performance. It’s the beginning of good things to come. It’s still early days but this was a better show by the youngsters. I told them before the match, playing against Caps United these are the games to show your potential. There are some players, like Memory Mucherahowa, who were noticed by playing in these games,” Mutasa said.

Chitembwe said he was impressed by his charges despite the defeat. “If anything, I think I was impressed by the commitment shown by the boys especially in the second half, they were more organised and in the first half we fought all the way, being the first game, I think overall, I am happy. By the time the season start we will be ready, we just need to improve on certain aspects of the game, but basing on what I saw today especially in the second half, with a little bit of time, I think we stand a chance,” Chitembwe said.

Teams: Caps United: P Chigumba, K Nyamupfukudza, J Jangano, M Mwanjali, S Makatuka, C Kamhapa, D Mukandi (P Tonha 49’), H Zvirekwi, J Ngodzo, (B Muzondiwa 61’), J Zhuwawo, C Machisi (O Machapa 30’)

Dynamos: B Mwandimutsira, B Moyo, R Matova, M Machazane, G Mukambi, J Marufu, D Kudzanai, T Makunatsine (T Muringa 73’) V Kadonzva, C Kapupurika (P Mutasa 70’), T Macheke

Dynamos’ ‘kidznet’ shine : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...