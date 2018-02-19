ZIPRA Veterans Association will soon be embarking on a nationwide tour to encourage their members on the need to uphold peace during the election campaign period.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Chairman of the association, Ben Ncube told NewsDay yesterday that their members should know that Zipra wants peace and people should be allowed to exercise their voting rights peacefully.

“We will be meeting all our members in all the provinces in the country telling them to desist from intimidating people, we want these elections to be peaceful and peace is very important,’’ he said.

Ncube said they want to send a message to the people that anyone found committing violence amongst their members does not belong to Zapu and Zipra, as they were known as a party that upheld peace. He said the elections should be free and fair.

Of late, they have said that they went to engage President Emmerson Mnangagwa in their bid to be recognised as stakeholders in government since they participated in the liberation of the country .

Recently they wrote a position paper stating their concerns which they intend to present to Mnangagwa concerning their welfare empowerment and vetting of some of their members who were left out in the first exercise.

Zipra Veterans’ Association to embark on a peace campaign exercise : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...