Chafa joins Buildcon

WARRIORS midfielder Devon Chafa is expected to seal his move to Zambian side Bildcon today, news that will come as a huge blow to Harare football giants, Dynamos and Caps United, who were tussling for the highly-rated midfielder.

BY HENRY MHARA

Sources yesterday told NewsDaySport that Chafa had agreed to a two-year deal with the ambitious Ndola club, and will become the fourth Warriors player at the side after Patson Jaure, Tatenda Mukuruva and Nqobizitha Masuku, who joined last month.

“The deal should be finalised today. They have agreed all the terms and there shouldn’t be any problem. It’s a two year deal,” the source said.

Chafa and his manager, Gibson Mahachi could not be reached for a comment yesterday, as they were both not answering their mobile phones.

Mahachi last week told NewsDay that Buildcon, who was promoted to the Zambian premier league two years, had made contact with him with regard to signing his client.

Chafa travelled with the Zambians to Mhondoro Ngezi yesterday where the team played two friendly matches against premier league side Ngezi Platinum Stars, with the star watching from the stands.

The news would come as a huge blow to the two Harare giants Caps United and Dynamos, who were hoping to sign the player after his return from an unsuccessful trial stint in Egypt.

Chafa is a free agent after his contract with Caps United expired at the end of the year and while he has been training with the Green Machine, who had also shown interest to retain him, Dynamos had laid claim to reaching an agreement with the highly-rated player.

DeMbare coach, Lloyd Mutasa last week publicly stated that his club were close to reaching a deal with Chafa, who they had earmarked to replace Tichaona Chipunza.

Caps United, on the other hand, were also claiming to have reached an agreement with the Soccer Star of the Year finalist, who was allegedly dragging his feet in committing to the side as he waited for Dynamos, which appeared his preferred destination, before Buildcon came into the picture.

He was part of the all-conquering Dynamos squad from 2011, where they won the league title four consecutive times before moving to How Mine where he spent one season.

He then retraced his footsteps back to Harare to join Caps United, helping the team to a league title and the group stage of the Caf Champions League

Zimbabwe include uncapped trio in ODI squad Bosso confirm Madinda appointment Wenger vows to stick with Arsenal Zimbabwe seek middle order remedy Locking to set a Benj-mark Peace eludes DeMbare

Like this: Like Loading...