Jah Prayzah’s Nama dominance continues

FILM production house, Mirazvo Multimedia Productions scored big, as they scooped four gongs at the 17th edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) ceremony held at Reps Theatre in Harare on Saturday night.

Founded by brothers Nick and Mike Zemura Mirazvo, the productions house is behind some of the hilarious productions such as Muzita Rababa and Muchaneta that have taken the small screens by storm.

They scooped the Outstanding Screen Production (Television) gong for Muzita Rababa, Outstanding Screen Production – Full Length Film award for Kushata Kwemoyo, Outstanding Actress gong that went to Kudzai Msungo for her role in Muzita Rababa with Charles Muzemba received the Outstanding Actor award for his charm in Kushata Kwemoyo.

On the music front, high-flying musician, Jah Prayzah’s supremacy continued, as he walked away the biggest winner, bagging three gongs.

The Kutonga Kwaro hitmaker outsmarted Enock “XQ” Munhenga and Trevor Dongo to bag the Outstanding Male Musician gong.

He was back on the podium for the second time, as he received the Outstanding Album award with his latest offering Kutonga Kwaro that has become an anthem under the new political dispensation.

In this category (Outstanding Album) Kutonga Kwaro beat Caleb Msipa’s Inhliziyo and Trevor Dongo’s Beyond.

The Uzumba-bred musician returned to the podium for the third time to receive the Outstanding Song gong for Ndini Ndamubata that surpassed Pamamonya Ipapo by dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love and Ammara Brown’s Akiliz.

There were, however, mixed feelings from the crowd, as they should have won the award Soul Jah Love’s song.

Jah Prayzah said bagging three awards gave him the courage to keep on working hard and also saluted fans for their support.

“What a night it turned out to be, I can never thank my fans enough, because they always stand by me through thick and thin. These three awards are yours masoja. Many thanks to Nama, my family, management, Dj Tamuka, Third Generation Band, the entire Military Touch Movement family, corporate partners and friends,” he said.

The awards adjudicators, who presided over the submissions, said there was mediocrity and lack of originality in a number of entries submitted. The Literary Arts Awards’ Outstanding First Creative Published Works and Outstanding Children’s Book categories failed to produces winners from the nominees.

Also on the Visual Arts Awards’ the Outstanding Three Dimensional Work category failed to produce a winner, as the entrants were adjudged to have failed to impress the adjudicators by lacking originality.

The Ninja president, Winky D received the People’s Choice Award.

He saluted his fans for voting for him, saying it was their support that fuelled the hopes he carried in his musical lyrics.

“Your appreciation of the works, as you exhibited by voting for me to win the Nama People’s Choice Award, is the best food for the soul,” he wrote on his Facebook page, Winky D DiBigman.

“I am only but one leg, my fans you are the other leg, without your support, my lips cannot dance to bring out the good music. Your support lights strong musical fire in me even in the most terrible winds.”

Sport, Arts and Recreation minister Kazembe Kazembe, who was the guest of honour at the event, said it was high time the arts move to the centre stage in the revival of Zimbabwe.

“The arts are an essential wealth generator for many nations and Zimbabwe is no exception. The arts offer a distinct blend of benefits that include employment creation, and contribution to the gross domestic product,” he said.

“Arts can, for sure, sustain a nation and, as a government, priority, my ministry is serious giving attention to the creation of a funding framework that not only consolidate, what is already on the ground, but establishes a new and supportive environment that support productivity of the arts.”

Kazembe said the government had incorporated the arts in the economic revitalisation education system for employment creation and tourism.

During intervals, guests were entertained by theatre artist, Jasen Mphepo, rising female comedian Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya, Dance First International ensemble and Derick Mpofu.

