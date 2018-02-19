Songbird to usher new sound

SEASONED gospel vocalist, Patience Mandizha says her third album, set for release tomorrow will usher in a new mellow sound, diverting from the usually overused contemporary dance vibe, related to the sungura genre.

BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

Titled Mirira, the eight-track album produced by revered Eternity Productions, boss Macdonald “MacDee” Chidavaenzi, will be officially launched at Alliance Francaise in Harare.

“I am trying to be different by building a distinct genre in gospel music, so this project will bring in more of a jazz feel, with a bit of tradition fusion,” she told NewsDay Life & Style.

In her near-decade solo career, which began in 2009, the married mother of two has been a backing vocalist for established artistes such as Kudzi Nyakudya, Sabastain Magacha, Fungisai Zvakavapano, and choral group, Zimpraise.

“Singing with such musicians and being a part of Zimpraise, I have managed to strike some lucrative contracts and also succeeded in learning important lessons from such experiences,” she said. Mandizha thanked her husband, who is also her manager, for supporting her talent.

Mandizha said the new album, like past works, contained a message of hope for the downtrodden.

“My music usually gives hope to those in different situations of oppression, so the whole of Mirira preaches that important message,” she said, revealing her favourite is titled Ndezvedu.

“This single speaks about the promises of God and how he will fulfil all of them and socially that will uplift many.”

At her first solo concert, she will be supported by Pianos Jaravaza and Fulltrone Bheme.

“People should come to the launch, it will be an experience unlike any other, as we prepare to launch this great project,” she said.

