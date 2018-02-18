What does Tsvangirai’s mother know about Chamisa that we don’t?

Nelson Chamisa

Things seemed to be going on well for acting Movement for Democratic Change president Nelson Chamisa until the mother of party leader Morgan Tsvangirai arrived in Harare with his body last night.

On Tuesday 11 of the 15 members of the party’s national standing committee met at the party headquarters and agreed to meet on Thursday to map the way forward for the party which was now divided because of the squabbling over party leadership by Tsvangirai’s three deputies- Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa.

Khupe and Mudzuri did not attend that meeting.

The following evening Tsvangirai died in the Johannesburg Hospital where he was being treated for cancer.

On Thursday morning the MDC national executive selected Chamisa to lead the party for 12 months.

Khupe and Mudzuri, once again, did not attend.

They were already at Tsvangirai’s house, mourning their leader whose body was still in Johannesburg.

Now appointed the acting president Chamisa addressed hundreds of party supporters who had gathered outside the party headquarters.

He seemed to be on top of the situation but Khupe gave him the first warning shot when she blasted him for going ahead with the meeting that appointed him acting party leader when others were mourning Tsvangirai.

The greatest humiliation was to follow on Saturday.

Chamisa, who still seemed to be on top of the situation tweeted: “At the Airport…with Eng Mudzuri, SG Mwonzora, DSG Mpariwa, DTG Hwende, Organ Chibaya & Youth Leader Chidziva, together with the Tsvangirai family ready to welcome the body of Our Leader, the dear departed DR RM Tsvangirai set to arrive at 1600hrs this afternoon.”

But hell broke loose when Tsvangirai’s mother, Lydia landed in Harare with Tsvangirai’s body.

“Udza vana sekuru vako kuti Eliza handidi kumuwona pano, naChamisa,” she said referring to Tsvangirai’s second wife, Elizabeth Macheka. “Kana speech yaChamisa handidi kuinzwa. Hezvino ndiri pano, ndinozvisungirira.”

Those words coming from an elderly lady who must be in her eighties were so humiliating that Chamisa should just have melted away.

Having spent the last few days with her son, people must be wondering what did Tsvangirai tell his that she was so angry at his wife and Chamisa?

It might be easier to explain the sour relations between Elizabeth and her mother-in-law. She was the second wife and her marriage to Tsvangirai was not that smooth because there was also leocardia Karimatsenga and others.

How about Chamisa. What did Tsvangirai tell his mother about Chamisa?

If Chamisa was anointed by Tsvangirai as people, including Welshman Ncube, are saying, shouldn’t he have been the blue-eyed boy of Tsvangirai’s mother?

The Insider

