Tsvangirai’s body will be flown to Buhera for burial, as Mnangagwa vows to fulfill promises

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited the residence of the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai in Highlands to pay his respects.

The president was accompanied by his wife, first lady Auxilia Mnangagwa and his deputies, General (retired) Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi together with their spouses.

Mnangagwa said that the body of the veteran opposition leader was going to be flown to Buhera, Tsvangirai’s rural home for burial. The president also promised to keep all the promises that he had made to Tsvangirai.

On a previous visit to Tsvangirai, Mnangagwa promised him a golden handshake which includes a gratuity, medical cover and the Highlands mansion. He also reassured Tsvangirai’s mother, Gogo Lydia Tsvangirai that he was at her full disposal if she needed anything. Said Mnangagwa

Ini muzukuru wenyu ndiripo, kana mune zvichemo. (I am at your disposal if you have any concerns)

Mnangagwa said that he had been receiving daily briefings on Tsvangirai’s health and had instructed all those involved not to spare any costs in helping him. He urged people to be united during this time despite any political differences. Said Mnangagwa,

We are all Zimbabweans. We might disagree on how to get to where we need to be, but no political party wants the worst for the country.

