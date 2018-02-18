Odinga in Zimbabwe for Tsvangirai’s funeral

Raila Odinga and Morgan Tsvangirai

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga is in the country to attend the funeral of the former prime minister and opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai passed on last Wednesday in South Africa after a long battle against cancer and will be buried on Tuesday in Buhera. Odinga and Namibia’s opposition Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani will address mourners at 4 pm at the party’s headquarters at Harvest House.

On learning of Tsvangirai’s death, Odinga said:

I have learnt of the passing of former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai with deep sorrow. Morgan dared to dream of democracy, freedom and justice for his country and his people despite the firm hands of dictatorship that held sway. Until his death, Mr. Tsvangirai remained a source of inspiration to a generation of leaders across the continent for his courage in the face of monumental odds. His death leaves a gap in a country that still needs strong forces of change to return to the path of democracy.

Like this: Like Loading...