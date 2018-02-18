Coltart urges MDC-T to bury Tsvangirai with dignity, calls for Constitution to re respected in choosing successor

David Coltart

Former Minister of Education David Coltart has expressed his disgust at the leadership squabbles in the opposition MDC-T party.

The party’s three co-vice presidents Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa all claimed that they were the rightful acting president of the party before veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai had died.

After his death, Chamisa was appointed as acting president the very next day, a move which was criticised by senior party leaders.

Coltart urged the leadership to lay aside their differences and to bury Tsvangirai with the dignity he deserves. He also called on the MDC-T to use respect its Constitution in choosing a new leader. Speaking on Twitter, Coltart said:

I find the conduct of the entire top leadership of the MDC T shockingly distasteful at present. For goodness sake bury Morgan Tsvangirai in unity and with dignity -without hurling insults at one another -and then decide who will lead the party in terms of the MDC T constitution.

